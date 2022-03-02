‘Next Level Chef’ renewed for season 2 at FOX

article

The first season comes to an end on March 2, but audiences can breathe easy: There will be a next season of "Next Level Chef."

FOX Entertainment has renewed the hit Gordon Ramsay reality competition series for a second season. File this news item under "not surprising but welcome."

"We’re always thrilled when a new series resonates with audiences, but in this case, we’re doubly so, because this one was the first to come out of our new venture with Gordon and Studio Ramsay Global," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment.

"We’d like to thank our partners at Studio Ramsay Global, and, of course, Gordon, our talented chefs and our amazing crew, for an epic season one. And we know season two will continue to be ‘next level’ television."

Ramsay had this to add: "With audiences as excited about the new show as we are, we can’t wait to introduce another group of incredibly talented chefs in season two."

In the season one finale, airing March 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern on FOX, the remaining three contestants are challenged to create three dishes in 90 minutes — one on each of the show’s "levels." After dreaming up "an appetizer in the basement, a seafood dish in the middle kitchen and a meat-focused dish in the top-level kitchen," the victorious chef will win the season, earning a $250,000 grand prize and a year-long mentorship with Ramsay and fellow judges Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blaise.

FOX calls "Next Level Chef" "the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

In addition to announcing the second-season renewal, FOX also announced that casting for season two has begun. Aspiring competitors can apply online at NextLevelChefCasting.com.

