Florida education leaders caution students, parents about ICE walkout protests

The Brief The Florida Department of Education is warning that student protests during school hours and any educators who encourage behavior will have consequences. The department sent out a letter to all Hillsborough School District parents encouraging parents to talk with students about these protests. Three schools within Brevard County Schools are calling for walkouts for this upcoming Friday.



It’s trending across the country: students protesting during school hours, and they’re starting to hit closer to home.

What they're saying:

The Florida Department of Education sent a letter to all Hillsborough School District parents on Tuesday night, saying: "Florida’s public schools must remain focused on teaching, learning and student safety. Therefore, we encourage you to have conversations with your students about the importance of not allowing civic engagement to detract from time in the classroom."

"We will not tolerate educators encouraging school protests and pushing their political views onto students, especially ones that disparage law enforcement," Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said on the social media platform X.

Local perspective:

This is all coming as Leto High School walked out of class to protest federal immigration operations just last week. Dozens of students joined in carrying signs and chanting.

That was part of a nationwide demonstration at Leto High School in response to ICE’s actions and the recent deaths in Minnesota.

What's next:

Three schools within Brevard County Schools, in the eastern part of the state, are calling for walkouts for this upcoming Friday.

Brevard County school leaders have warned students that participating in these on-campus protests could result in suspension unless their parents check them out of school.