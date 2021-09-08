NFL Experience opens in downtown Tampa before Bucs home opener

Hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium, football fans can gear up for the big game at the NFL Experience at Julian B. Lane Park.

The NFL Experience opens at noon and is reminiscent of the event before Super Bowl LV. Fans can get autographs, kick field goals and take photographs.

The Lombardi Trophy will be on-site as well as every Super Bowl ring, including the Bucs' latest one. The night will be capped off by an Ed Sheeran concert before kickoff.

"Then, after Ed, fans are encouraged to stay for the kickoff watch party," said Katie Keenan, senior director of NFL events. "Bring chairs, come down hang out, sit and watch the game with us, hopefully, watch the Bucs win."

The event is first-come, first-serve with no capacity limits and no mask mandate.

Fans who want to attend the event must download the free NFL-One Pass app on their phone.

