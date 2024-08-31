NHC monitoring three waves in the tropics this Labor Day weekend

The National Hurricane Center says it's watching three disturbances as we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

One area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days, while another wave off the coast of Africa has a 10 percent chance.

The most concerning area, though, is in the Atlantic headed for the Caribbean Sea. FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills says there's a 50 percent chance of development in the next week.

"By next Tuesday and Wednesday, it's going to start moving over very warm waters and a lot of environmental conditions will be more favorable for strengthening," Mills said.

Mills says the potential track will be more certain by the middle of next week.

As for the low in the Gulf, it will bring heavy rain to a stretch of the Gulf Coast in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

September is typically the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, accounting for about one-third of all named storms since 1950.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: