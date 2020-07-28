NHC: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into tropical storm

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system that is expected to become the season's next tropical storm.

Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean as officials expect the disturbance to strengthen.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday morning that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands including Antigua, Barbuda, Martinique and Montserrat.

Forecasters issued an advisory at 11 a.m. Tuesday. If it strengthens, it could become the next named storm, Isaias.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning the system was centered 585 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. It was moving west at 23 mph.

It is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night. It would be over Hispaniola on Thursday.

The maximum sustained winds are 40 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters said some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, with the system expected to become a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Forecasters estimated the northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico would experience 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of 10 inches.

"A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph and approaches the Leeward Islands," said David Zelinsky, a forecaster at the NHC office in Miami.

The NHC has given the area an 80% chance of development in the next 48 hours, and a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Tuesday afternoon and will provide more information about the current state of the disturbance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.