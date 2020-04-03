NHS staff maintain social distance while dancing to 'We Are Family' in hospital corridor

Staff in the delivery suite of a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in Worcestershire, England, took time out to dance to ‘We Are Family’ on April 2 as frontline health workers continued to deal with pressure as a result of the coronavirus.

The Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has been celebrating its staff’s work during the coronavirus pandemic.

It shared video and said: “Some of the staff on our delivery suite took a quick moment to celebrate our amazing staff and all their hard work…Don’t worry they all stuck to the national guidance by keeping all dance moves 2 metres apart.”

