NHS staff maintain social distance while dancing to 'We Are Family' in hospital corridor

England hospital staff sing ‘We Are Family’

At National Health Service hospital in England, these staff members took a moment to dance to 'We Are family' all while practicing social distancing.

ENGLAND - Staff in the delivery suite of a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in Worcestershire, England, took time out to dance to ‘We Are Family’ on April 2 as frontline health workers continued to deal with pressure as a result of the coronavirus.

The Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has been celebrating its staff’s work during the coronavirus pandemic.

It shared video and said: “Some of the staff on our delivery suite took a quick moment to celebrate our amazing staff and all their hard work…Don’t worry they all stuck to the national guidance by keeping all dance moves 2 metres apart.”
 