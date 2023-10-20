No arrests made two weeks after downtown St. Pete shooting leaves 7 injured

It's been two weeks since a man opened fire in a busy area of downtown St. Petersburg, injuring seven people. The St. Pete Police Department has clear photos of the suspect, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Third Street North near Central Avenue – the heart of downtown St. Pete – turned from fun to chaos early in the morning on Saturday, October 7.

Officers said they are now searching for the suspect who was seen wearing a white shirt and jersey that said "Sierra" on it. Investigators said he is responsible for shooting his gun after a fight broke out between two groups.

Seven people were injured after shots were fired – including those who were enjoying an evening in downtown and had nothing to do with the fight.

Police said the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, but the shooting is scary for those who frequent the popular area of downtown.

"That usually doesn’t happen down here, you meet people from all over the world, they come right here, and they have a good time," Ed DePaul, a St. Pete resident, said. "That’s nonexistent really, to hear that happened. It’s sad, but it was just a fluke."

While investigators continue their search for the suspect and those who they believe were with him that night, customers at bars along Central Avenue said they need to be more aware of their surroundings.

"I am still going to come down here no matter what, like I said, it doesn’t matter where you go, anything can happen anywhere, and I’m not going to stop living because of one incident," DePaul said.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspected shooter. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.