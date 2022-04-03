No injuries reported in Tampa house fire

Tampa Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a house to catch fire Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at a single-story home on the 2000 block of W. Beach St. shortly after 11 a.m.

Firefighters say everyone inside the home evacuated safely before they arrived. Once on scene, firefighters say they saw flames and smoke coming from the single-story structure, and it took about 15 minutes to get it under control.

The American Red Cross is helping the family get back on their feet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

