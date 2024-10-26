No storms forming near Tampa Bay: 'Fantastic to see'

Bay Area residents can breathe a sigh of relief as there are no active storm threats to the region.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene brought unprecedented damage to the Tampa Bay region, making landfall just two weeks apart.

As West Florida recovers from the storms, FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills forecasts no active storm threats to the region.

"No tropical formation and no development expected in the next seven days," said Mills. "That is fantastic to see."

As 2024’s hurricane season crawls to its eventual end at the end of November, Mills added that there remains "high alert for any potential spin-ups that might occur" that could threaten the region.

