New nonprofit brings theatre into living rooms with 'The Pink Unicorn'

The Brief Story Keepers, a new nonprofit, is bringing the theatre experience into people's living rooms. Shows can be in homes, backyards, bars and hotels, all to create a more intimate setting. The debut show, ‘The Pink Unicorn’, is a one-woman show.



Story Keepers, a new nonprofit, is bringing the theatre experience into people's living rooms.

"We are not going to be on a proscenium stage too often. Sometimes that's what the story needs but really thinking about what is the best place for this story to be told, whether that be someone's living room, a bar, a hotel, anything like that," Story Keepers Director Avery Anderson said.

The backstory:

Anderson comes from the St. Pete theatre world. He founded Story Keepers to increase opportunities for new productions and actors.

The debut production is "The Pink Unicorn", a one-woman play about Trisha Lee, a mother from the south who learns that her child is gender queer. Veteran actor Samantha Martí-Parisi plays a handful of characters.

"There's a lot of confusion, so she has to come to even understand what that means. All these little pieces start getting involved, and it's funny because you have all these different characters putting in their two cents," Martí-Parisi said. "In the meantime, Trisha Lee is just this mom just trying to cope with life, doing the best she can with all these crazy people coming at her, and ultimately she just chooses the love for her daughter over everything else."

What they're saying:

Both Martí-Parisi and Anderson hope audiences will embrace the more intimate setting.

The biggest advantage to performing in a small space is it invites everyone in more. For that time, are just in the story, in the space. You can kind of lose yourself in that moment," Martí-Parisi said. "Theater is supposed to be all about losing yourself, but we have stripped away as many distractions as possible."

"The world is just so busy, so I hope that you can come and just for 90 minutes enjoy someone's company and just kind of slowing down and listening to a story," Anderson said. "Relax and have a glass of wine with a friend and like catch up and that's what this is. It's like you're just catching up with a new friend."

What's next:

The show has a handful of performances this and next weekend. Click here for a full schedule. Tickets start at $25.