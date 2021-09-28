Nonprofit mobile medical clinic making healthcare accessible across Tampa Bay

A Bay Area nonprofit is putting healthcare on wheels and taking it directly to those in need across Tampa Bay.

Pioneer Medical Foundation provides free healthcare services to the homeless, refugees, uninsured and underinsured.

It's the nonprofit arm of Pioneer Medical Group and was established in late 2015.

Its mobile clinic travels across Hillsborough and Pasco counties, offering free healthcare to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Among the services they provide are health assessments, medication, vaccines, telehealth visits as well as meals and hygiene supplies. The operation is powered by volunteer healthcare workers who want to provide access to underprivileged communities.

Learn more on their website, https://www.pioneerfoundationclinic.com/