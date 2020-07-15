Nonprofit to host virtual concert to raise money for Pinellas County senior citizens

Sheri Gruden is spending her time putting plans together for an event to help seniors in need of financial help.

"A lot of them run out of money. It's expensive to live and they are not working," Gruden explained.

Gruden is part of Better Living for Seniors, a group of professionals who volunteer their time to help seniors in the community.

"Pinellas County especially has a large population of seniors and a lot of them are very needy,” she explained. “They're living only on their social security income now."

To help area agencies take care of seniors, the grass-root organization is having a fund-raiser called Hearts and Hope.

"Last year we netted over $11,000, so I was really proud of that, "Gruden said.

This is the second year for the musical concert.

"For the Hearts and Hope event, between those acts, we are going to actually have some feel-good stories to help to inspire others," Gruden explained.

The program has been a big success.

"The area agency has delivered almost 300,000 meals since March to our seniors and community of disabled adults," Gruden said.

The event is on August 7 on YouTube. For more information, visit www.blspinellas.org.