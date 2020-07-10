North Lido Beach reopens after military marking round was found

article

Sarasota police officers have reopened the North Lido Beach parking area, and a section of the beach itself, after a potentially explosive device was found, they said.

Just before 7 a.m., someone noticed the object near a garbage can in the parking area, and reported it to the agency. Officers said they believe someone found this military marking device near the shore and brought it up to the trash can

Members of the Sarasota Police Department Explosive Materials Unit determined it was a military marking round.

MacDill Air Force Base representatives removed and disposed of it.

Sarasota police reopened the area around 11:15 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.