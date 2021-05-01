North Port teens get chance to go to prom in style -- for free

A North Port office space has been transformed into a prom boutique, with designer dresses, shoes, jewelry, corsages and even clothes for the guys.

"It's amazing how much the community worked together to do this for these kids," said Christine Willis, who helped hang dresses on the racks.

Everything is free for seniors attending North Port's community prom.

"We have about 350 dresses right now and they're continuing to come in throughout the day," Willis continued.

The Kyle Kurtis Glam Boutique is set up at the non-profit ‘When All Else Fails.’ Executive director Justin Willis helped organize the prom at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice.

It was set up after the Sarasota County School District put several restrictions on school-sanctioned proms, including no dancing.

"The last year has been hard on everybody," he said. "Whether you are 32, 62, 13, 18, 95, COVID has affected you in a way you might not even know yet."

The boutique has become the community's way to give back.

"We wanted to make sure that these kids had an opportunity of wearing something nice without it becoming a huge financial burden on them," said Justin.

The community hopes to give North Port seniors the opportunity to create memories.

"Our hope is that, when they come in here, is that everything they could possibly want is in here. It’s free to them; come in help yourself. Look beautiful, have an amazing time at the prom," said Christine.

They’re memories that only happen once in a lifetime.

"The message is we believe in you, we care about you and we want you to have something nice," said Justin.

The Kyle Kurtis Glam Boutique is set up at 5900 Pan American Blvd. Suite 201 in North Port. They'll be open May 1, May 5 and May 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The North Port Community Prom will be held May 22 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Plantation Gold and Country Club in Venice.

LINK: Tickets are on sale at waef.info/nphs-alternate-prom

