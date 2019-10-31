Now seeking donations: Metropolitan Ministries plans to help 30,000 families

article

Metropolitan Ministries is serving more families than ever this holiday season. This year they are projecting to help 30,000 families for Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s 8,000 more than 2018.

They are once again asking the community to step in and help, and there are three places you can find them.

Metropolitan Ministries is opening up the holiday tent in Tampa on November 1 to receive donations. The tent has a new location this year: 2609 N. Rome Avenue.

The Pasco County location at 3214 US Highway 19 North in Holiday will be accepting donations on November 1 as well.

Donations will be collected in Pinellas County starting on November 7 at the Positive Impact Church located at 2750 34th St. S in St. Petersburg.

The most needed items at all locations include frozen turkeys, hams, cereal, yams, stuffing, gift cards, teen girl and boy gifts for Christmas (age 13-17), and infant gifts/educational toys.

LINK: For information about registration and donation locations, hours of operations and other ways to donate, go to https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/overview/