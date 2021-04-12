NWS confirms Bradenton damage was from tornado

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bradenton Saturday night, damaging at least 20 homes.

Meteorologists say the tornado started about two miles west of Bayshore Gardens, then traveled for about a half-mile before dissipating.

Winds were estimated around 95 miles per hour.

The tornado did more than a million dollars’ worth of damage, and at least one woman was injured by falling debris.