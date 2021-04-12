Expand / Collapse search

NWS confirms Bradenton damage was from tornado

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bradenton
FOX 13 News
article

BRADENTON, Fla. - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bradenton Saturday night, damaging at least 20 homes.

Meteorologists say the tornado started about two miles west of Bayshore Gardens, then traveled for about a half-mile before dissipating.

Winds were estimated around 95 miles per hour.

The tornado did more than a million dollars’ worth of damage, and at least one woman was injured by falling debris.

Severe weather injures 1, damages 20 homes in Manatee County
slideshow

Severe weather injures 1, damages 20 homes in Manatee County

One person suffered minor injuries and 20 homes were damaged Saturday night during a strong storm, according to Manatee County Emergency Management.