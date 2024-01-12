NWS confirms tornado touched down in Hillsborough County as strong storms rolled through the Bay Area

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Westchase area on Tuesday as severe storms moved through the Bay Area.

According to NWS, the main tornado path appeared to track across a golf course.

Officials say the most notable damage was to several pool cages backing up to the golf course. They add that there was some roof and tree damage along an adjacent street, but it appeared to be from an inflow or microburst.

The NWS say that there were a couple of pockets of EF-1 damage, most of the surveyed damage came from an EF-0 tornado.

NWS meteorologists say the Westchase tornado formed around 4 p.m. and lasted about two minutes. They say it had a peak wind speed of 90 miles an hour.

Video: Tornado causes damage after touching down in Panama City Beach

Across the Bay, another confirmed tornado touched down in St. Petersburg.

Two buildings in a St. Pete apartment complex have been condemned after a tornado touched down on Tuesday.

A meteorologist with NWS who surveyed the damage said that the tornado, which destroyed the roof of an apartment building, had a peak wind speed of 82 miles per hour.

RELATED: Residents cleaning up after tornado touches down in St. Petersburg

According to the NWS, there were parked cars, trees and a telephone pole with no damage just west of the apartment complex.