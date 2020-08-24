Expand / Collapse search
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:24 PM EDT until MON 4:15 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:57 PM EDT until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:42 PM EDT until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Tide Statement
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 4:15 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:45 PM EDT, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

NY Attorney General investigating if Trump inflated assets

Published 
Donald-j-trump
Associated Press
article

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at the White House on Aug. 13, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.

Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president’s holdings, as a respondent along with other business entities. The filing also named Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family.

The attorney general’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization and the president improperly inflated the value of assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. Investigators are looking into whether the Trump Organization and its agents improperly inflated the value of the Seven Springs north of the city.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FILE New York State Attorney General Letitia James. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In the court filings, the attorney general’s office wrote that “information regarding the valuation of Seven Springs is significant” to the office’s investigation.

The investigation was launched in March 2019 after Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had inflated the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage.

Since then, the attorney general’s office has issued “a number of subpoenas and has taken testimony seeking information material to these matters,” the court filing said. Investigators have not yet determined whether the law was broken.

