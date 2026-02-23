Tampa Soulwalk expands, blending Black history, art and technology across the city

The Brief Tampa’s Soul Walk is expanding, adding 10 new historical sites to its growing tour. The project now spans 46 miles, 26 neighborhoods and nearly 100 locations highlighting African American history in Tampa. What began as a passion project is now accessible through the Bloomberg Connects app, and the city of Tampa website.



What started as a grassroots effort to preserve stories has grown into a sweeping historical experience across Tampa.

Soul Walk now stretches 46 miles through 26 neighborhoods, highlighting nearly 100 sites tied to African American history — from The Scrub to the Jackson House. Organizers have planned a ceremony Monday to officially add 10 more historical locations to the map, expanding access to stories that have long shaped the city’s cultural fabric.

Tourists, residents and school groups alike are using the experience to better understand the people, places and movements that helped build modern Tampa.

The backstory:

The idea for Soul Walk took root at the monument honoring the Tampa Police Department’s "Fearless Four" — four Black officers who filed an EEOC lawsuit in 1974, alleging discrimination in promotions, pay and equipment.

They won in 1976, helping open doors within the department and setting a precedent for equity.

Retired Assistant Chief Tina Wright — the department’s first female assistant chief — and Ida Walker, senior executive aide to the chief of police, were instrumental in bringing the monument to life. Both are founding members of the Soul Walk committee, which formed around 2020.

As conversations around the Fearless Four grew, so did a larger realization: Tampa’s Black history was everywhere — but not always visible or easily accessible.

"This history was already here," Wright said. "We just captured it to make it seen and accessible."

READ: New Tampa exhibit shines light on Black pioneers in horse racing: 'The Heart of the Turf'

Connecting stories through technology

From churches and cemeteries to neighborhoods where music legends once lived, the stories overlap across generations.

At sites like Perry Harvey Sr. Park — located along historic Central Avenue, once a thriving hub for Black-owned businesses and music — visitors can scan QR codes posted on markers throughout the city.

Those codes unlock guided tours, photos and detailed narratives through the Bloomberg Connects app, allowing users to explore at their own pace — walking, driving or following curated routes.

Robin Nigh, Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs for the City of Tampa, says the technology creates layers of connection.

"It rolls into an app where you can discover more and connect," Nigh said. "It leads from one thread of history to another."

Organizers say the goal is to meet people where they are — in a fast-paced, digital world — while preserving stories that risk being forgotten or misrepresented.

Honoring the past, building the future

The Dedication ceremony on Monday will include dedications to historical sites all across the city, including the historic Mt. Zion AME Church in what is now South Tampa — once known as Port Tampa City.

Jane Castor is expected to speak at the event. Her words also appear in the Soul Walk guidebook, helping frame the experience for visitors beginning the tour.

For organizers, Soulwalk is more than a history lesson. It is a living, evolving archive — one designed to ensure Tampa’s Black history remains visible, accessible and woven into the city’s present and future.