Off-duty HCSO employee accused of exposing himself in vehicle outside Brandon Exchange

The Brief An off-duty HCSO employee has been arrested. Timothy Feller, a network analyst within the Information Services Division at HCSO, is accused of exposing himself while inside his personal vehicle outside Brand Exchange. Feller is currently on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal investigation.



A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employee found himself on the other side of the law after deputies said he exposed his genitalia while he was off duty.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, someone called 911 at 7:16 p.m. on July 22 because they saw a man, later identified as Timothy Feller, 48, exposing his genitalia while in his personal vehicle outside of Brandon Exchange.

Deputies arrested Feller in the parking lot near the mall's food court.

Feller works as a network analyst within the Information Services Division of HCSO.

He is being charged with exposure of sexual organs.

What's next:

Feller is currently on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal investigation.