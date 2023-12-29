Teenager injured in officer-involved shooting after trying to steal vehicles in Bradenton: MCSO

A teenager was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in Bradenton after he was caught checking door handles on vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 1000 block of 47th Ave. Dr. E. in Bradenton at around 1:30 a.m. for a suspect who was seen checking door handles on vehicles.

Deputies arrived at the Grove Mobile Home Park and found the 17-year-old suspect entering a vehicle. At around 1:50 a.m., deputies with a K-9 unit initiated verbal commands, and the suspect fled on foot, according to MCSO.

The suspect fired multiple rounds at deputies, and a deputy fired multiple rounds back at the suspect, striking him in the left leg, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies then secured the suspect and began to render aid until EMS arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in custody. He faces two counts of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, use of a deadly weapon on a police animal, and armed burglary.

No deputies, K-9 deputy, or others were injured in the incident. The deputy is on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is conducted.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the incident. FOX 13 will have live coverage.