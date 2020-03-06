Oklahoma woman arrested after police find meth, baby squirrel in her purse, officials say

article

Police in Oklahoma said they were surprised to not only find meth inside a woman’s purse during a traffic stop, but they also found a baby squirrel in her possession.

Officers in Glenpool pulled over the a speeding vehicle on Sunday. Inside that vehicle, they said they found nearly a pound of meth, scales and baggies, reports FOX 23.

In addition, they also found a baby squirrel in the bag of the passenger, Heidi Kolteryahn. She also had a dropper filled with baby formula, police told FOX 23.

According to police, Kolteryahn told them her son found the squirrel. She was arrested of possession a wild animal during a closed season.

The Oklahoma Game Warden took possession of the squirrel.

