Expand / Collapse search

Oklahoma woman arrested after police find meth, baby squirrel in her purse, officials say

Published 
News
FOX 13 News
article

File image of baby squirrel ( FWC )

GLENPOOL, Okla. - Police in Oklahoma said they were surprised to not only find meth inside a woman’s purse during a traffic stop, but they also found a baby squirrel in her possession.

Officers in Glenpool pulled over the a speeding vehicle on Sunday. Inside that vehicle, they said they found nearly a pound of meth, scales and baggies, reports FOX 23.

In addition, they also found a baby squirrel in the bag of the passenger, Heidi Kolteryahn. She also had a dropper filled with baby formula, police told FOX 23

According to police, Kolteryahn told them her son found the squirrel. She was arrested of possession a wild animal during a closed season. 

The Oklahoma Game Warden took possession of the squirrel.
 