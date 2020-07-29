One dead following shooting at Lutz house party, deputies say

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that appeared to have occurred during a house party in Lutz, they said.

Around 3 a.m., deputies responded to the home in the 14000 block of North 30th Street after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived, there was no victim at the scene.

However, about 20 minutes later, they were notified of an adult man who arrived at AdventHealth's emergency room with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he passed away.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477.

