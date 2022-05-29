One dead in overnight nightclub shooting, deputies say

article

One person is dead after a shooting between two parties at a nightclub at 4201 West Waters Avenue in Tampa, says the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Blue Lounge nightclub.

One person was found dead when deputies arrived.

"Our detectives are currently working to determine the events that led up to this deadly shooting," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am urging anyone with information to contact us immediately at (813) 247-8200."

Westbound and eastbound Waters Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours between Lois Avenue and Manhattan Avenue.

Detectives say the investigation is active and ongoing.