One driver arrested in street racing incident on the Gandy bridge

On Sunday morning, two Florida Police troopers were conducting driving and street racing enforcement on the Gandy Bridge when they witnessed two drivers street racing.

Police say that a Hyundai Genesis coupe and a Dodge Charger sedan drove 45mph to over 100mph on the bridge.

After the Hyundai used its hazard lights for a victory flash, both drivers were stopped, according to a police report.

The driver of the Hyundai was a juvenile and received a criminal citation for racing on highways.

The driver of the Dodge, Ryan Allen, was arrested for racing on highways and transported to the Pinellas County jail.