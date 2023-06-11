One driver killed in Hardee County crash

One man was killed in a car crash in Hardee County on Sunday morning.

At around 12:38 in the morning, a 53-year-old man was driving a sedan west on State Road 64, approaching Bennett Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 37-year-old man was driving a pickup truck east of Bennett Road.

Police say the sedan crossed the center line and entered the eastbound travel lane in front of the approaching pickup truck.

As a result, the two cars collided.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

This incident is still under investigation.

