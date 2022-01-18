Expand / Collapse search

One hospitalized following shooting near St. Pete bus stop

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a bus stop.

Police said the shooting took place around 11:25 a.m. at 18th Avenue South and Union Street. They said a young adult man was taken to a hospital by family and friends. 

They described his injuries as non-life-threatening. 

No suspect has been arrested. Police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

READ: House fire along Coffee Pot Bayou takes hours to bring under control