One hospitalized following shooting near St. Pete bus stop

St. Pete police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a bus stop.

Police said the shooting took place around 11:25 a.m. at 18th Avenue South and Union Street. They said a young adult man was taken to a hospital by family and friends.

They described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

No suspect has been arrested. Police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

