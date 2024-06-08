One Injured in Shooting, Tampa Police Investigate
Tampa - A shooting at Yukon and 14th streets sent a man to the hospital. Tampa Police say the victim suffered lower body trauma and was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the shooting that occurred at 7:25 on Saturday evening. So far there are no arrests in this case. If you have any information related to this shooting, Tampa Police want to hear from you. You can call 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).