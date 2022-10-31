2 kids, 2 adults killed in multi-vehicle crash in Plant City

article

Two drivers, a 12-year-old and baby were killed following a crash in Plant City that occurred late Sunday night. Several others – both adults and children – were seriously injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old female driver of a 2015 Ford Explorer was traveling north on State Road 39, north of Bruton Road. The Zephyrhills woman had six passengers in the SUV: a 56-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl, a 1-year-old girl, a 22-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl. All were wearing seatbelts or in a child restraint, investigators said.

Meanwhile, a second vehicle, a 2021 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 53-year-old man from Valrico, was traveling south on SR-39. As both vehicles were approaching each other, the SUV drifted across the center line for "unknown reasons," troopers reported. Both vehicles crashed nearly head-on.

Af

ter the impact, the Explorer ended up in the west shoulder of the highway while the Frontier came to a final rest in the southbound lane of SR-39 with no lights illuminating from the truck, according to FHP.

Then, a tractor-trailer, which was traveling south, collided with the passenger side of the Nissan Frontier.

The drivers of the Ford and Nissan passed away at the scene. The 12-year-old and 1-year-old girls in the SUV also died, troopers said.

All other occupants had serious injuries, except for the driver of the semi-truck, a 60-year-old man from Plant City, who had no injuries.

FHP is still investigating the deadly crash.

The roadway has since reopened.