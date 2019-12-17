One person injured in Tampa shooting

article

A shooting early Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital, according to Tampa police.

Officers said they are investigating to scenes that are connected to the shooting. One is on 24th Avenue, where they found a man in 30s with a gunshot wound to his upper body – however, police said they believe he was shot a few blocks away on Banza Street.

There is no word yet on a suspect description or the events leading up to the shooting.

Officers said the victim is not cooperating.

