One seriously injured after shooting at Haines City bar

One person was hospitalized following an early-morning shooting in Haines City, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a report of the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot of Rosie's Bar, located at 33224 U.S. Highway 27.

Officials said when they arrived, they found one man with serious gunshot injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Polk deputies said he will likely survive his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Ardon at 863-236-3934. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477.

