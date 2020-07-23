Online or in-class? Hillsborough County school leaders still have a choice to make

Hillsborough County school board members have approved a two-week delay and a reopening plan for the new school year, pushing the first day of school to August 24. But two weeks from now, they will have to decide whether they want to keep the plan as-is or pivot to online-only instruction, at least for the first part of the school year.

Parents and teachers who attended Thursday’s board meeting said safety should be first and they want a clear direction about the plan.

“I feel like teachers are confused, and parents are confused,” said Amanda Fessenden, a teacher at Ben Hill Middle School.

Hillsborough County Schools superintendent Addison Davis said, despite the questions left unanswered, the decisions made during Thursday's meeting allow the board to start building the master schedule for the school year.

The results of a survey distributed throughout the district were revealed Thursday, showing 49% of students and parents who responded said they want face-to-face instruction; 42% chose some forme of online education.

“I want to be a super mom, but I can't. It's impossible,” said Cynthia Barrow Simmons, a parent who chose brick and mortar learning for her children. “I can't put in a productive 8 to 10-hour workday and then maintain a 6-hour schedule for my children.”

As for teachers, 58% of those who responded to the survey said they plan to return to their school building and 37% have requested an online setting for their classroom.

“My husband is very medically compromised, and I have to worry about what I'm going to be bringing home. And my own son has said ‘I don't want to come home and kill my stepfather,’” said Fessenden, who said she preferred e-learning for herself, as a teacher.

She said some parents are still unsure if they chose the right option for their child because they don’t feel like they have enough information.

As questions swirl over the safety of schools reopening, the board wants to hear straight from medical experts to get the facts.

“Let us then determine whether or not it is safe tom but kids back in school. We cannot meet CDC guidelines. We cannot effectively protect children the way we need to,” said Cindy Stuart, the District 3 school board member for Hillsborough County Schools.

The board says going to e-learning for the first nine weeks is still on the table. Superintendent Davis said there would be a lot to work out, including any financial repercussions, if that becomes the final decision.