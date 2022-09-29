Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:08 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:24 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Rip Current Statement
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM

'Only in Florida': Woman and dog run through floodwaters

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
Storyful

Florida woman jogs through flood waters

A woman in Florida didn't let Hurricane Ian ruin her run with her dog.

ORLANDO, Fla. - High waters from Hurricane Ian didn’t stop a die-hard runner from going for a jog with her dog in Orlando. 

Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida on Wednesday, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. 

In addition to damaging buildings and power infrastructure, Hurricane Ian caused a massive storm surge on the coast and widespread flooding across the state. 

Many people were left stranded in flood waters and had to be rescued by airboat or another type of water vessel

RELATED: Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The water though was no match for an Orlando woman, who decided to grab her dog and go for a run through a flooded Orlando park. 

The woman who shot the video can be heard saying, ‘Only in Florida’, as the jogger passed by. 