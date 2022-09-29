'Only in Florida': Woman and dog run through floodwaters

High waters from Hurricane Ian didn’t stop a die-hard runner from going for a jog with her dog in Orlando.

Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida on Wednesday, leaving a wake of destruction in its path.

In addition to damaging buildings and power infrastructure, Hurricane Ian caused a massive storm surge on the coast and widespread flooding across the state.

Many people were left stranded in flood waters and had to be rescued by airboat or another type of water vessel.

The water though was no match for an Orlando woman, who decided to grab her dog and go for a run through a flooded Orlando park.

The woman who shot the video can be heard saying, ‘Only in Florida’, as the jogger passed by.