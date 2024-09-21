Orlando man took off on foot after crashing into SUV while trying to evade troopers: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An Orlando man was arrested on Friday night after he fled a traffic stop and left the scene of a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they spotted a Ford Focus sedan driving recklessly on I-275 just after 8:30 p.m. Troopers chased the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Jason Christopher Smalls, after they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to officials.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say Smalls exited onto 38th Avenue North and, while passing other traffic on the left shoulder of the exit ramp, lost control and hit two roadside signs before finally striking a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was headed eastbound on 38th Avenue North.

READ: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Hernando County: FHP

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

After the crash, Smalls took off on foot and was apprehended by troopers.

FHP says he was charged with reckless driving involving injury and property damage, fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended as a habitual traffic offender, as well as leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and property damage.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The occupants of the Cherokee, a 42-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, both of St. Petersburg suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, according to officials.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: