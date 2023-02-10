'Our greatest generation': Parade held for Dunedin veteran's 98th birthday

Honks, waves and a lot of salutes greeted O'Neil Ducharme as a parade passed by for his 98th birthday in Dunedin.

"He is not only my best friend, but he is also the most humble greatest generation hero I’ve ever known," said Mark Welsh, a volunteer with Honor Flight of West Central Florida. "He gives to everyone. He tries to encourage everyone to go on Honor Flights and expects nothing in return."

Welsh played a big role in setting up the day as they honored Ducharme. Seven additional World War II veterans were also recognized.

"We had 16 million 100,000 WWII service men and women we have 160,000 left today," said Welsh. "We are losing them at 180 per day, and they’re our one percenters. We are so blessed and fortunate to have this group with us today."

The men are all heroes and friends.

"There is no doubt that this is our greatest generation, and we can’t give it back up," said a speaker.

Ducharme served with the Marines during World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. He spent more than 39 years of his life in service.

He knew at just 10 years old that he wanted to be a Marine after seeing a neighbor in his uniform.

"The picture is still in my head today, and it’s never left me, so my destiny was to become a marine right then and there, and I never left that destiny," said Ducharme.

All these decades later, Ducharme and his great-grandson, 5-year-old Bracken, received new dress blues.

"He's going to be a marine. I can tell. Because I won’t let him out of my sight," said Ducharme.

Saluting one another and all who have served.

"I want to say to all my brothers and sisters in the military, past future and today. We love you, and we honor you, and you’re always going to stay with us in our heart," said Ducharme.