Hillsborough County courthouse gets new chief judge

article

There is a new chief in town at the Hillsborough County courthouse and his name is Christopher Sabella.

He’s a familiar face, who grew up in Tampa Bay and has recently presided over some of the biggest cases in the county.

"This is the best circuit in the state so that’s a very high bar to keep up," explained Sabella in his first television interview since taking on the new role.

Sabella was voted in by his peers earlier this year and became chief judge the first week of July.

"It’s an absolute pleasure to be the chief judge. I’m excited about it," he said with a smile.

If you recognize Judge Sabella that’s because he’s officiated over some of the most high profile cases recently, including the capitol case of notorious killer Steven Lorenzo. In March, Sabella sent him to death row.

RELATED: Steven Lorenzo sentenced to death for murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz in 2003

However, Sabella has also shown a softer side from the bench, when speaking to crime victims and their family members.

"You have to be concerned about the victims and the victims families also the defendants, they’re innocent until proven guilty," shared Sabella.

Sabella got his law degree from Stetson University and in 2006.

He recognized that position sometimes drew criticism from the public, but Sabella believes in fairness to everyone in his courtroom.

"So, I’ve always believed in treating everyone with the highest respect, including inmates, until and unless they’re proven guilty," he explained.

Sabella grew up in Tampa Bay. He graduated from Jesuit High School and Florida State University. He got his law degree from Stetson University and in 2006, was appointed to Hillsborough circuit court judge, by then Governor Jeb Bush.

Now, nearly two decades later he is teaching a new generation of law students. This week, FOX 13 was there as he gave a courthouse tour to a group of Federal interns.

READ: Ruskin man on trial for first-degree murder rejects plea deal

Sabella says his leadership style is pretty simple.

"I like to lead by example. I think I’ve always been a hard worker. I show up every day, and I’m willing to stay as long as it takes," he explained.

But now, as chief judge he has big plans for the future. He wants to make the courthouse more assessable through technology.

Zoom hearings after COVID-19 were essential and aren’t going anywhere he says. Also, something old may be coming back.

Sabella wants to make the courthouse more assessable through technology.

"Night court, that makes the courthouse assessable. I had some judges indicate to me that they would volunteer. Preside over some proceedings after hours," Sabella said.

He would also like to see more community involvement. Sabella says the community should expect to see more judges trading their robes and gavels, for paint brushes and hammers.

"We can do good and have fun doing it. I can encourage all the judges who want to show up at the volunteer project, and of course, I will be there doing whatever it takes," Sabella said.

Sabella also points out he is a proud father of four children. His face lit up when he mentioned one of his kids is now following in his footsteps.

Sabella said his daughter just graduated from law school.

"It’s really rewarding to be able to see her down there. I’m so proud of her becoming an attorney and watching her in that process," Sabella said with smile.