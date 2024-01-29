Ousted top prosecutor says he is one step closer to getting his job back

Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he’s more determined than ever to get his job back.

More than a year ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed him from office, citing dereliction of duty. But Warren said his suspension was nothing more than a political stunt and two weeks ago Warren won his appeal.

Now, Florida Democratic leaders are urging the court to reinstate him.

In a virtual press conference Monday morning, Warren and Florida Democratic party chair Nikki Fried took a victory lap over a recent appeals court victory.

Both Warren and Fried know momentum is on their side, but time is not. With a year left in Warren’s current term, they need the courts to act quickly, otherwise they feel the governor's legal team will try to run out the clock.

"There is a concern here that with the election coming this fall, and more importantly, it’s been 18 months that the voters have been denied an elected official who they chose. Someone who is legitimately in office," said Warren.

In August 2022, the governor rocked the legal community when he removed the twice-elected state attorney from his position. The governor claimed Warren wasn’t following the law and refused to prosecute abortion and gender-affirming cases.

Ron DeSantis and Andrew Warren side-by-side. Credit: Getty images.

But Warren refuted that, claiming no case ever came before his desk.

The governor appointed seasoned prosecutor and new Hillsborough County Judge Suzy Lopez to replace Warren.

Months later, Warren took the governor to federal court in Tallahassee. After a week-long trial, Judge Robert Hinkle ruled the governor had violated Warren’s rights, but had no authority to do anything about it. However, two weeks ago, an appeals court disagreed, and ruled Hinkle did have the authority to reinstate Warren and kicked the case back to Hinkle for reconsideration.

Warren said he doesn’t plan to run again in November and is focused on finishing his term.

Last week, the governor appealed the recent decision and is asking for a full review from the 12 judges on the 11th circuit court of appeals.

If that request is rejected by the court, the governor could take it to the US Supreme Court.