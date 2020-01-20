Overnight closures planned at Westshore and Gandy

article

Drivers in South Tampa can expect some trouble getting around over the next few nights as work continues on the Selmon Extension project.

Starting Monday night and lasting through Friday, crews will have to shut down Westshore Boulevard in both directions at Gandy Boulevard.

Northbound and southbound drivers will have to make a right turn at Gandy, then find the first U-turn opportunity to head the opposite direction.

The closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.