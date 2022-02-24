Overnight fire breaks out at Quadro Supermarket in Tampa

article

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire at a Tampa grocery store.

Around 3:21 a.m., Tampa firefighters responded to Quadro Supermarket off Armenia and Waters avenues. When they arrived, theysaid there was heavy smoke showing and coming from the front entrance.

They said the fire was under control within 20 minutes. There was no one inside at the time of the fire.

Officials said there were no reported injuries.