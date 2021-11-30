Oxford High School shooting: What’s known about the victims, suspect

Four students were killed and several others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, a city located about 40 miles north of Detroit. The shooter, also a student, was taken into custody by police within minutes of their arrival.

Here’s what is known about the incident:

What happened in the Oxford High School shooting?

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:51 p.m. local time, hundreds of calls flooded the 911 dispatch for reports of a shooting at Oxford High School. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody but not until after he shot multiple people, killing three students on scene and eventually a fourth who later died at the hospital, authorities said.

Police recovered a 9 mm Sig Sauer, which had been purchased by the suspect's father four days before the shooting, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. The gun had seven more rounds of ammo in it when he surrendered, Bouchard added.

Around 2 p.m. local time, medical helicopters including the University of Michigan's Survival Flight had landed in the parking lot of the school as a secondary search was being conducted around the perimeter.

The campus was placed on lockdown during the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms. Parents and guardians were instructed to go to Meijer grocery store across the street from the high school to reunite with students, according to FOX 2.

Oxford High School shooting aerial shot.

Some students were captured on video frantically escaping through a window. A video shared on social media captured the confusion in the classroom as someone can be heard knocking on the door trying to get students to come out and claiming to be the sheriff’s office.

A TikTok video shows students hiding under desks. From the other side of the door, someone can be heard yelling, "Sheriff's office, it's safe to come out."

Someone inside the classroom can be heard replying, "We're not willing to take that risk right now." The voice on the other side then says, "Come to the door and look at my badge, bro."

The students open a window and are captured running across an outside courtyard to safety.

RELATED: Oxford HS students escape through windows, parent believes suspect impersonated police

Who are the victims of Oxford High School shooting?

The four students killed in the shooting were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Myre died inside of a patrol car while deputies were taking him to the hospital, officials said. Shilling died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Pontiac, Michigan.

Eight people were wounded, including a teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder and was later released from the hospital. Seven students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, remained hospitalized overnight, according to authorities.

One victim, a 14-year-old girl, received chest and neck wounds and was placed on a ventilator following surgery, Bouchard told reporters.

Oxford High School shooting suspect

The sheriff said that the suspect, identified Wednesday as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was a sophomore at the school.

Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection with the school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher.

He will be charged as an adult, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Law enforcement revealed on Wednesday that school officials had a meeting on Monday and again on Tuesday with Crumbley and his parents to discuss "concerning behavior."

The killings took place that same Tuesday afternoon.

Ethan Crumbley mug shot (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

After opening fire on students and faculty, authorities were able to quickly respond to the high school and took Crumbley into custody without further incident.

Crumbley invoked his right to remain silent. His parents advised their son not to talk to investigators and hired an attorney, according to Undersheriff Mike McCabe.

Police must seek permission from a juvenile’s parents or guardian to speak with them, he added.

McCabe said at a news conference that he didn't know what the Crumbley's motives were for the attack. Investigators were searching his cellphone, school video footage and social media posts for any evidence of a possible motive.

Crumbley was taken to Oakland County’s Children’s Village, a juvenile detention center in Pontiac, Michigan.

On Tuesday evening, authorities searched Crumbley’s home and seized evidence, including what appeared to be several long guns, FOX 2 reported.

RELATED: Oxford High School shooting: 3 students dead, 8 hurt including 1 teacher

What’s next in the investigation

The sheriff’s office said they will be reviewing the high school’s security cameras and will be interviewing every student necessary to gain further information on what led to the deadly shooting.

Approximately 1,800 students attend Oxford High School, according to the sheriff.

Oxford High School ‘rumors’ weeks before shooting

Less than three weeks before the deadly shooting, the school district sent a letter to parents addressing "rumors" that had "created some concern for students and parents," according to FOX 2.

The letter mentioned an incident from the week before. According to a Nov. 4 letter written by Principal Steve Wolf, someone threw a deer head into a courtyard from the school’s roof, painted several windows on the roof with red acrylic paint and used the same paint on the concrete near the school building during the early morning hours.

According to the district, some rumors had originated from that incident — while others were not connected.

The district said it had investigated each concern shared by parents and students and found that there were no threats to students or buildings. It added that "student interpretations of social media posts and false information have exacerbated the overall concern."

Both the sheriff and undersheriff emphasized that Tuesday’s shooting was unrelated to the deer head or any earlier investigation by their office.

"That was a different incident, different student," McCabe said.

RELATED: Oxford High School addressed 'rumors' that 'created some concern' weeks before shooting

Where is Oxford Township, Michigan

Oxford High School is located in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 40 miles north of Detroit.

Advertisement

The Associated Press, FOX 2 Detroit and Kelly Hayes contributed to this report.