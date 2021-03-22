Pace of vaccination distribution ramps-up in Manatee, Sarasota counties

With two Manatee County-run vaccination sites up and running, getting a COVID-19 shot is moving quickly for those 50 and older.

"We are pretty much caught up. As you sign up, you’re scheduled pretty quickly for the next coming days for an upcoming appointment," said Manatee County's public safety director, Jacob Saur.

Last week, there were close to 27,000 people registered in Manatee County's COVID-19 vaccination standby pool. A third of them declined an appointment when they were called, mostly because they already got a vaccine elsewhere, Saur said.

Appointments are being made for 16,500 doses for this week. Anyone 18 and above can pre-register and as soon as the governor gives the go-ahead, younger age groups will start to get calls for appointments.

"Those that want to get vaccinated, now is the time to get into the system, get on the waiting list or get with your local pharmacy to get the vaccine," said Saur.

For vaccine doses left over, Manatee County is working with the health department, which is working with healthcare providers to administer doses to patients.

In Sarasota County, Edith and Jimmy Cristello received their first doses through the health department. Her daughter-in-law just signed the pair up two weeks ago.

"We got a text Monday and we are here today," said Edith. "It's great. Now you can go out and do what you’ve got to do instead of sitting at home and pretending you can’t go out."

Sarasota County said it's about 7-10 days from finishing appointments for those 65 and up. Steve Huard with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said they will soon move to the next age group.

"There's a steady flow of vaccine into the community, but to the local retail pharmacies, there’s a lot more availability and access," said Huard.

Officials in both counties are hopeful there's an end in sight.

"That means there’s a light at the end of the tunnel we are moving through these vaccines pretty quickly and it’s available," said Saur.