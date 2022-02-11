Pair accused of shooting Roman candles into North Port woods, starting at least 8 brush fires

Two people are under arrest for allegedly shooting fireworks into the woods in Sarasota County, starting brush fires that police say caused damage and put the community of North Port at risk.

The North Port Police Department says 18-year-old Aaliyah Stone and 30-year-old David Moore face charges of felony malicious land burning in connection with eight brush fires.

Investigators say the pair appears to have started the fires on purpose and they may face more charges.

During the month of January, 19 brush fires burned in North Port, most in the undeveloped eastern section of the city.

Fire crews and investigators said they found remnants of Roman candle fireworks at most of the scenes. Thankfully, firefighters were able to get the blazes under control before they reached buildings and Interstate 75.

"Some of these were in the day, some or at night that they were basically shooting these into the woods and leaving by the time first responders got there," said Josh Taylor with the North Port Police Department. "Our whole team was working around the clock to put these pieces together."

Thursday, police made two arrests after the manager of a Port Charlotte fireworks store told officers that one of the suspects is a regular customer who buys Roman candles matching the brands found at many of the fire scenes.

Purchase records from the store show the pair picking up fireworks an hour before several of the fires sparked.

The documents say officers witnessed Stone and Moore coming back to some locations, "…to see the damage that was caused."

"Any firework that explodes or goes off the ground is actually against city ordinance, so they are, in fact, illegal in the city of north Port, no matter how you obtain them," Taylor said of the type of fireworks.

Moore also faces charges related to drugs and violating his parole. Officials say he was on probation related to a burglary and was not allowed to leave the county.