Palestinian-American from Florida held in Israeli prison

The family of a Palestinian-American teen from Florida is calling for his immediate release from an Israeli prison, where he has been held for six months.

They spoke about the case during a news conference in Tampa Tuesday morning. They said they haven't spoken directly with Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim, but the U.S. Embassy is aware and conducts welfare checks.

The backstory:

The Israeli government has accused Ibrahim of rock throwing. His family not only denied he did what he is accused of but said the punishment is over the top.

He is being held at Israel's Megiddo prison.

What they're saying:

Family said Ibrahim was arrested in February when Israeli forces raided his family's home in the West Bank.

"Anybody who's a parent knows what it's like to have their kids near them," said Zayed Kadur, a cousin. "I pray that nobody is going through what his mom and dad are going through. The conditions that he's in and the prison that he is in is notorious for torture and suffering."

Family said they have been told he has lost about a quarter of his weight while in detention and has developed a skin rash. They called on the State Department and the White House to demand that Israel release him.

"Mohammed Ibrahim needs to be in America. He's an American citizen, and the American government does have an obligation to protect the American children everywhere where they are in the whole planet," said Wilfredo Ruiz of CAIR. "Anywhere, including Israel, Gaza, Palestine."

The other side:

A State Dept. spokesperson would not comment on this specific case, but told FOX 13 that it has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens. They said anytime a citizen is arrested, it conducts prison visits to ensure their safety and security.

Dig deeper:

Ibrahim was born in Florida, but his family has a home in the West Bank.

His cousin, 20-year-old Sayfollah Musallet, was beaten to death by Israeli settlers while visiting relatives in the West Bank in July. Musallet, who also held dual citizenship, lived in Tampa, where he owned an ice cream shop.