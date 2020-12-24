Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Palmetto police search for murder suspect in deadly shooting

By FOX 13 News staff
Manatee County
Image of Sirness Devon Stuarts provided by Palmetto Police Department

PALMETTO, Fla. - Palmetto police detectives are searching for the man responsible for shooting and killing another on Wednesday.

Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the Palmetto Trace Apartments, located at 708 2nd Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found the victim, 27year-old Ra’Shaad McDonald lying on the lawn behind 102 8th St East. They said he had multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to Blake Medical Center where he passed away.

During the investigation, Palmetto police and Manatee County deputies determined McDonald was shot by 28 year-old Sirness Devon Stuarts. They said the shooting occurred after both men started arguing. 

An arrest warrant was obtained for Stuarts on a second-degree murder charge. He remains at-large. Detectives said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stuarts was last seen driving a black 1010 Mercedes C300 sedan with the Florida tag, LQPG99.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477, or submit a time at Manateecountycrimestoppers.com.
 