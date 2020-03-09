Part of I-275 in Tampa will close for construction Tuesday night

article

Overnight construction will shut down both directions of Interstate 275 in Tampa.

Northbound lanes will be closed between State Road 60 to Lois Avenue and the southbound lanes will be shut down between West Shore Boulevard and SR-60. Lane closures will take place from 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The ramp from eastbound SR-60 onto northbound I-275 will also shut down.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, both directions of I-275 will be detoured to Kennedy Boulevard during those hours. Drivers can access northbound I-275 from West Shore Boulevard or other interchanges east of West Shore Boulevard.

Also, traffic leaving Tampa International Airport to eastbound SR-60 and I-275 will be detoured to eastbound Spruce Street and Boy Scout Boulevard, and then south on Dale Mabry Highway in order to access I-275.

The construction is part of an ongoing project to ease common traffic build-up on the I-275 and SR-60 corridor. It’s scheduled to be completed by early 2021.

FDOT provided the following detour options:

DETOUR for Northbound I-275: All traffic will be directed off at Exit 39 and will be detoured east on Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60 to Lois Avenue. At Lois Avenue, drivers will turn left and go north to the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275.

DETOUR for Southbound I-275: All traffic will be directed off at West Shore Boulevard (Exit 40A). After exiting, drivers will turn left and go south to Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60, turn right and go west towards I-275. At the traffic signal on the west side of Westshore Plaza, turn left and go west to the entrance ramp onto southbound I-275. [Note: After going through the Hoover Boulevard intersection, there is no turning back from entering southbound

I-275 and crossing over Old Tampa Bay on the Howard Frankland Bridge.]

DETOUR for Southbound I-275 to Westbound SR 60/Tampa International Airport/Veterans Expressway (Exit 39): Use Exit 40A to West Shore Boulevard.

At the end of the ramp, turn right and go north on West Shore Boulevard to Spruce Street. Turn left onto Spruce Street and go west to the entrance to TIA or continue onto westbound SR 60.

DETOUR for Eastbound SR 60 onto northbound I-275: Traffic will continue past the "loop" entrance ramp onto northbound I-275 and continue east on Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60 to Lois Avenue. At Lois Avenue, drivers will turn left and go north to the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275.

DETOUR for Lois Avenue onto southbound I-275 and westbound SR 60: Traffic will go south on Lois Avenue, turn right onto Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60, and proceed west. At the traffic signal on the west side of Westshore Plaza, turn left and go west to the entrance ramp onto southbound I-275. To continue west on SR 60 to Tampa International Airport and the Veterans Expressway, continue straight on westbound SR 60 at the traffic signal on the west side of Westshore Plaza.

