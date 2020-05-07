Pasco closes applications for coronavirus aid after 15 minutes

Funds became available to help a limited number of Pasco County residents affected by the COVID-19 shutdown Thursday, but applications are already closed.

According to the Pasco Board of County Commissioners, Pasco CARES will help pay bills using money the county allocated $4-million from the federal CARES Act – up to $3,500 per household.

The aid can pay for things like: Rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, phone bills, internet, car payments, and property association fees.

Any Pasco County resident who has suffered an economic hardship and who earns less than 80% of the area median income was eligible to apply.

The county said they would accept 1,200 online applications on a first-come, first-served basis. That took only 15 minutes to reach, and the application window has now closed.

LINK: For more details, visit www.pascocountyfl.net/4238/Pasco-CARES