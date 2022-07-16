FHP: 1 dead, 3 seriously injured after Pasco County woman loses control of vehicle

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a vehicle crash in Pasco County on Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old woman from Hudson was driving southbound on US 19, north of Eden Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers say her car crossed the median and entered the path of a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Pennsylvania woman. The front of the sedan driven by the Pennsylvania woman collided with the right side of the car driven by the woman from Hudson, according to FHP.

A 23-year-old New Port Richey woman who was a passenger in the Hudson woman’s vehicle died at the scene.

The woman from Pennsylvania and two of her passengers, who are also from Pennsylvania, were seriously injured in the crash.

The woman from Hudson suffered minor injuries in the crash.

