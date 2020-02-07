Pasco County dentist provides cleanings, fillings and extractions for free on Friday

article

On Friday, patients will line up at Monticciolo Family & Sedation Dentistry in New Port Richey to receive dental care at no cost.

The service comes as part of the nonprofit organization, Dentistry From the Heart. The dentistry is offering basic cleanings, fillings and extractions on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to its website, Dentistry From The Heart works to supply the world with free dental services.

"Based in New Port Richey, Florida, we team with many dental providers and members to offer dental care to those in need," the website reads. "Many of our providers and members return year after year because they love what we do. Dentistry From The Heart has donated over $25 million and helped over 500,000 people."

Dr. Vincent Monticciolo founded the organization more than 16 years ago, with the goal of giving back to those who cannot afford dental care.

"Those in the dental industry who have participated in this event have shown a giving and generous spirit in their communities. Each year hundreds of events take place where thousands of patients are helped and giving millions of dollars in free dental care."

The event is for adults only. In order to receive treatment, you must be 18 or older.

The office is located at 5139 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34655.

