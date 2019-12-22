Pasco County deputies searching for ice cream thief in Hudson

article

Deputies in Pasco County said they are searching for an ice cream thief.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered a Hudson home through the back door and stole clothing and a container of ice cream from the freezer.

Deputies said the unidentified white male is approximately 40 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has balding dark short hair, a dark mustache, and was wearing a light color long sleeve shirt and long pants with dark tennis shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case #19-052913.

