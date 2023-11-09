Pasco County man arrested after crashing into stopped car, fleeing scene on foot: FHP

article

A hit-and-run driver in Pasco County was arrested on Wednesday after authorities said he crashed into a car stopped at a traffic light and fled the scene on foot.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Larry Alan Crosier, of Holiday, was driving a Ford Escape on DeCubellis Road in New Port Richey on Sunday when he crashed into a second car stopped at a red light.

Authorities said Crosier didn't stop and crashed into the second vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he then kept driving after the crash until he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

His car flipped multiple times, and after it stopped, he fled the scene on foot.

Crosier was arrested after a Pasco County deputy recognized him from a previous incident. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license and booked into the Pasco County jail.